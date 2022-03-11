Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 46919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

