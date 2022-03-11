Millennium Management LLC Buys 70,766 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 434.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

