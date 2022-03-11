Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

