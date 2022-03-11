Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 1,590.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,722 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $162,881 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

