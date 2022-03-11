Millennium Management LLC Purchases 13,922 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 331.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $191.46 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

