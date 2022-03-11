Millennium Management LLC Sells 9,309 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

