MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 391,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.