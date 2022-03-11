MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) EVP Sells $42,622.20 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) EVP Rohit Kashyap sold 8,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $42,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 391,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,269. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.