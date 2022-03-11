MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 656,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after buying an additional 581,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.43. 2,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,221. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $176.31 and a one year high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.12.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

