MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

KBWD stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,357. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

