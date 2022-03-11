MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $329.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,227. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $284.49 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.58 and a 200-day moving average of $376.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

