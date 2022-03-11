Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $671.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $179,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

