Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. 4,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $22.93.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens cut their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.
