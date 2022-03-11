Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AVO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

