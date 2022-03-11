Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $185,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.