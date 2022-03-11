Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of MG opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.
About Mistras Group (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
