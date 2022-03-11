Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MG opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $186.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.96.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mistras Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

