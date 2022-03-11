Mizuho Lowers Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $305.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $268.51 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

