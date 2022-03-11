MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MKS Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.23 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

