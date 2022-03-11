MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $978.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 118,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 76,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 299,258 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.