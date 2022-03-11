MoneyGram International’s (MGI) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 118,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 76,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 299,258 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

