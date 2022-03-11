MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.51)-($0.29) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.62). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.151-$1.181 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

