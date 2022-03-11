MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $410.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $338.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

