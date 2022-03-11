Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock worth $24,448,091. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91,987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,763,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $400.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,978. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.20. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

