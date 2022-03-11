Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

