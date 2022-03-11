Monument Capital Management Invests $1.18 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,555,000 after buying an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 12,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,873. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

