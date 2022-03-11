Monument Capital Management Sells 2,281 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $122.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

