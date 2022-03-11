Monument Capital Management Sells 863 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $152.73. 2,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $132.46 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

