Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
