Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,144,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.