Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $64,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,696,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Masco by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 8.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

