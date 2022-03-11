Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $86,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 3,294.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.66. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

