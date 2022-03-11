Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $92,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

