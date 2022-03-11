Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after buying an additional 54,435 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,931,000 after buying an additional 317,047 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after buying an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

