Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,228,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,289,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,274,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average is $178.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.