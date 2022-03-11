Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

