Morgan Stanley Buys 62,507 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

