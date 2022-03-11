Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GATX were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in GATX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GATX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GATX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

