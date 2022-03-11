Morgan Stanley Lowers Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target to $21.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,448,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

