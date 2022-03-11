Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $40.61.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
