Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.