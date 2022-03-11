Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.05) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.19) to GBX 2,750 ($36.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,347 ($30.75) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,542.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,846.21. Halma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,270 ($42.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

