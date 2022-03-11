Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.50) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.78) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.86) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 670.33 ($8.78).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 734.20 ($9.62) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 608.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578.34. The company has a market capitalization of £23.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

