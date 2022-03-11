Morgan Stanley Trims boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Target Price to GBX 111

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 122 ($1.60) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHOOY. HSBC lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of BHOOY stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

