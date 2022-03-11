Morgan Stanley Trims Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $103.78 on Friday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

