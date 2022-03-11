MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of MPZZF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
