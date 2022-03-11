MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Update

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of MPZZF stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

