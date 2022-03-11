M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 4.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.89.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

