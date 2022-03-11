MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.69

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 30044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

About MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

