Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €330.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €330.00 ($358.70) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($298.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($325.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($353.26) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($275.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €295.38 ($321.07).

Get Munchener Ruckvers alerts:

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($178.80) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($217.39).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.