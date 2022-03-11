MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $12.22

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $11.80. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

