MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.10. 5,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 267,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

