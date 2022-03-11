N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,584,000 after buying an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,189 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

