National Bank Financial Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year.

DBM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$723.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.13 and a 1-year high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

