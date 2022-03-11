National Bank Financial Lowers Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$13.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HZNOF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

